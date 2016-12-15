Headlines: Another Shortfall Predicted, Soda Tax Benefits & Thunder Road Loss

Headlines for Thursday, December 15, 2016:
Governor Fallin predicts a shortfall next session of $500 to $600 million. (Tulsa World)
Trump team denies Fallin’s “bad interview” rumors. (Tulsa World)
A new law makes it easier for retired air traffic controllers to come back as instructors. (Journal Record)
A new report spells out recommendations to ease overcrowding at the Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)
Study shows positive impact of soda tax on OKC. (Journal Record)
Tulsa pop culture museum finds a home near Cain’s Ballroom. (Tulsa World)
Arkansas company buys parent of Stillwater’s SNB Bank. (Journal Record)
Anonymous donor pays off layaways for Tulsa Walmart customers. (Tulsa World)
With just a few days left for Christmas Shopping, how about visiting Oklahoma City’s Pop-Up Shops. (KOSU)
The Thunder ends its road trip with a loss. (NewsOK)