Headlines: Another Shortfall Predicted, Soda Tax Benefits & Thunder Road Loss

By Michael Cross Dec 15, 2016

  • Governor Fallin predicts a shortfall next session of $500 to $600 million. (Tulsa World)

  • Trump team denies Fallin’s “bad interview” rumors. (Tulsa World)

  • A new law makes it easier for retired air traffic controllers to come back as instructors. (Journal Record)

  • A new report spells out recommendations to ease overcrowding at the Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)

  • Study shows positive impact of soda tax on OKC. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa pop culture museum finds a home near Cain’s Ballroom. (Tulsa World)

  • Arkansas company buys parent of Stillwater’s SNB Bank. (Journal Record)

  • Anonymous donor pays off layaways for Tulsa Walmart customers. (Tulsa World)

  • With just a few days left for Christmas Shopping, how about visiting Oklahoma City’s Pop-Up Shops. (KOSU)

  • The Thunder ends its road trip with a loss. (NewsOK)

