Headlines: Another Shortfall Predicted, Soda Tax Benefits & Thunder Road Loss

Headlines for Thursday, December 15, 2016:

Governor Fallin predicts a shortfall next session of $500 to $600 million. (Tulsa World)

Trump team denies Fallin’s “bad interview” rumors. (Tulsa World)

A new law makes it easier for retired air traffic controllers to come back as instructors. (Journal Record)

A new report spells out recommendations to ease overcrowding at the Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)

Study shows positive impact of soda tax on OKC. (Journal Record)

Tulsa pop culture museum finds a home near Cain’s Ballroom. (Tulsa World)

Arkansas company buys parent of Stillwater’s SNB Bank. (Journal Record)

Anonymous donor pays off layaways for Tulsa Walmart customers. (Tulsa World)

With just a few days left for Christmas Shopping, how about visiting Oklahoma City’s Pop-Up Shops. (KOSU)