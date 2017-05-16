Headlines: American Rule Reaction, Cigarette Tax Dies & Bricktown Bowling

Headlines for Tuesday, May 16, 2017:

  • Lawmaker slipped an amendment into a new law to create a massive shift in state’s legal system. (Tulsa World)

  • Legislators say passage of the amendment killing the so-called American Rule was a mistake. (NewsOK)

  • A bill to raise taxes on cigarettes fails in the State House. (NewsOK)

  • The loss of the Cigarette Tax in the House puts budget talks in a tailspin. (Journal Record)

  • Smaller revenue bills move ahead in the House. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa Public Schools approve consolidations and other cost saving measures. (Tulsa World)

  • The State Supreme Court rejects a challenge to law cutting tax credits to the poor. (NewsOK)

  • Republicans in Washington and Oklahoma go in opposite ways on justice reform. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby takes the stand in her own defense. (Tulsa World)

  • A federal judge ruled in favor of the town of Hinton in a lawsuit brought by a wind farm developer. (Journal Record)

  • DHS allowing guns around foster kids. (NewsOK)

  • OSU program hopes to bring the Internet to rural Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

  • Hanson is entering the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. (Tulsa World)

  • An OKC board recommends construction start on the new MAPS Park. (NewsOK)

  • OKC’s traffic and population are outgrowing its roads. (Journal Record)

  • A new food and music venue is opening soon in Film Row. (Journal Record)

  • Bowling returns to Bricktown. (NewsOK)

