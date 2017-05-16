Headlines: American Rule Reaction, Cigarette Tax Dies & Bricktown Bowling

Headlines for Tuesday, May 16, 2017:

Lawmaker slipped an amendment into a new law to create a massive shift in state’s legal system. (Tulsa World)

Legislators say passage of the amendment killing the so-called American Rule was a mistake. (NewsOK)

A bill to raise taxes on cigarettes fails in the State House. (NewsOK)

The loss of the Cigarette Tax in the House puts budget talks in a tailspin. (Journal Record)

Smaller revenue bills move ahead in the House. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools approve consolidations and other cost saving measures. (Tulsa World)

The State Supreme Court rejects a challenge to law cutting tax credits to the poor. (NewsOK)

Republicans in Washington and Oklahoma go in opposite ways on justice reform. (Journal Record)

Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby takes the stand in her own defense. (Tulsa World)

A federal judge ruled in favor of the town of Hinton in a lawsuit brought by a wind farm developer. (Journal Record)

DHS allowing guns around foster kids. (NewsOK)

OSU program hopes to bring the Internet to rural Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Hanson is entering the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. (Tulsa World)

An OKC board recommends construction start on the new MAPS Park. (NewsOK)

OKC’s traffic and population are outgrowing its roads. (Journal Record)

A new food and music venue is opening soon in Film Row. (Journal Record)