Headlines: AG Pruitt Lawsuit, Home Repairs & OKC Streetcar

Headlines for Wednesday, February 8, 2017:

A media watchdog group files an open records lawsuit against Attorney General Scott Pruitt. (Tulsa World)

The first day of freshman year is always rough. (Journal Record)

Bills to make changes to the judicial branch of government moves to the full Senate (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers consider bills to allow owners to repair their own homes. (Journal Record)

House Republicans need Democrats to raise revenue. (NewsOK)

Mixed reaction from retailers on Amazon sales tax. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General Scott Pruitt is joining in the fight against EMSA. (NewsOK)

A man accused of killing two people at Sapulpa makes his first court appearance. (KWGS)

Group working to increase equity in Tulsa Public Schools. (Tulsa World)

Economists see a turnaround coming soon for Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)