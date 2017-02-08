Headlines: AG Pruitt Lawsuit, Home Repairs & OKC Streetcar

Headlines for Wednesday, February 8, 2017:

  • A media watchdog group files an open records lawsuit against Attorney General Scott Pruitt. (Tulsa World)

  • The first day of freshman year is always rough. (Journal Record)

  • Bills to make changes to the judicial branch of government moves to the full Senate (Tulsa World)

  • Lawmakers consider bills to allow owners to repair their own homes. (Journal Record)

  • House Republicans need Democrats to raise revenue. (NewsOK)

  • Mixed reaction from retailers on Amazon sales tax. (Tulsa World)

  • Attorney General Scott Pruitt is joining in the fight against EMSA. (NewsOK)

  • A man accused of killing two people at Sapulpa makes his first court appearance. (KWGS)

  • Group working to increase equity in Tulsa Public Schools. (Tulsa World)

  • Economists see a turnaround coming soon for Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

  • Work begins in Oklahoma City on the MAPS Three Streetcar system. (NewsOK)

