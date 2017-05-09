Headlines: $400M Revenue Bill Stalls, Shelby Trial Starts & Gas Prices Fall

Headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2017:
-
Another revenue bill fails at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)
-
Governor Fallin says time is running out in the legislature to get a budget. (KOSU)
-
The State House passes a resolution on abortion. (Tulsa World)
-
Governor is getting bill to create domestic violence court. (NewsOK)
-
ACLU considers a challenge to a newly signed law against protestors. (Journal Record)
-
State Auditor Gary Jones officially announces his run for Governor. (AP)
-
Betty Jo Shelby trial starts without her (Tulsa World)
-
Energy companies push back on regulation from the Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)
-
Tulsa plans to consider grocers for food deserts. (Tulsa World)
-
OKC officials warn of scammers after storms. (NewsOK)
-
Craft beer brewing increase creates demand for grains used to make the beverages. (Journal Record)
-
Enid airman earns Cherokee Strip award for app development. (Journal Record)
-
Local gas prices drop. (NewsOK)