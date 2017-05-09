Headlines: $400M Revenue Bill Stalls, Shelby Trial Starts & Gas Prices Fall

By Michael Cross 35 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2017:

  • Another revenue bill fails at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor Fallin says time is running out in the legislature to get a budget. (KOSU)

  • The State House passes a resolution on abortion. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor is getting bill to create domestic violence court. (NewsOK)

  • ACLU considers a challenge to a newly signed law against protestors. (Journal Record)

  • State Auditor Gary Jones officially announces his run for Governor. (AP)

  • Betty Jo Shelby trial starts without her (Tulsa World)

  • Energy companies push back on regulation from the Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa plans to consider grocers for food deserts. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC officials warn of scammers after storms. (NewsOK)

  • Craft beer brewing increase creates demand for grains used to make the beverages. (Journal Record)

  • Enid airman earns Cherokee Strip award for app development. (Journal Record)

  • Local gas prices drop. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines