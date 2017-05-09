Headlines: $400M Revenue Bill Stalls, Shelby Trial Starts & Gas Prices Fall

Headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2017:

Another revenue bill fails at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Governor Fallin says time is running out in the legislature to get a budget. (KOSU)

The State House passes a resolution on abortion. (Tulsa World)

Governor is getting bill to create domestic violence court. (NewsOK)

ACLU considers a challenge to a newly signed law against protestors. (Journal Record)

State Auditor Gary Jones officially announces his run for Governor. (AP)

Betty Jo Shelby trial starts without her (Tulsa World)

Energy companies push back on regulation from the Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)

Tulsa plans to consider grocers for food deserts. (Tulsa World)

OKC officials warn of scammers after storms. (NewsOK)

Craft beer brewing increase creates demand for grains used to make the beverages. (Journal Record)

Enid airman earns Cherokee Strip award for app development. (Journal Record)