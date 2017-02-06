Headlines: 2017 Legislative Session, College Funding & Thunder Beats Trailblazers

Headlines for Monday, February 6, 2017:

Governor Fallin plans to lay out her proposals for the 2017 legislative session. (Tulsa World)

A state lawmaker facing accusations of sexual harassment announces his retirement again. (NewsOK)

The legislative session begins today with a new House Speaker taking over the 56th legislature. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers file a variety of bills for the 2017 legislative session. (Tulsa World)

Vouchers, school funding and accountability issues face lawmakers in coming session. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s legislators don’t look much like the rest of the state. (Journal Record)

Student aid doubles as state funding for higher education declines. (NewsOK)

Officials are urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution in outside burning today. (NewsOK)

Wind industry jobs growing in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

Questions of transparency grow over OU’s baboon program. (NewsOK)

Oklahoman takes chairman’s seat on the national Cattlemen’s Beef Board. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma sees a boom in the deer population. (Tulsa World)

Energy OKC owner is learning a lot about oil in possible downtown move. (Journal Record)