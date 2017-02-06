Headlines: 2017 Legislative Session, College Funding & Thunder Beats Trailblazers

Headlines for Monday, February 6, 2017:
-
Governor Fallin plans to lay out her proposals for the 2017 legislative session. (Tulsa World)
-
A state lawmaker facing accusations of sexual harassment announces his retirement again. (NewsOK)
-
The legislative session begins today with a new House Speaker taking over the 56th legislature. (Tulsa World)
-
Lawmakers file a variety of bills for the 2017 legislative session. (Tulsa World)
-
Vouchers, school funding and accountability issues face lawmakers in coming session. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoma’s legislators don’t look much like the rest of the state. (Journal Record)
-
Student aid doubles as state funding for higher education declines. (NewsOK)
-
Officials are urging Oklahomans to use extreme caution in outside burning today. (NewsOK)
-
Wind industry jobs growing in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)
-
Questions of transparency grow over OU’s baboon program. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoman takes chairman’s seat on the national Cattlemen’s Beef Board. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma sees a boom in the deer population. (Tulsa World)
-
Energy OKC owner is learning a lot about oil in possible downtown move. (Journal Record)
-
The Thunder powers past the Trailblazers. (NewsOK)