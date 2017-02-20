Guitarist Larry Coryell, Godfather Of Fusion, Dies At 73

Larry Coryell, the jazz guitarist known as the "Godfather of Fusion," died Sunday night at a hotel in New York City, according to his publicist. He was 73.

Coryell was still performing more than 50 years after his first recordings. He played at New York jazz club Iridium on Friday and Saturday night, and had plans for a summer tour with his fusion group The Eleventh House.

Coryell's recordings in the late 1960s, first with his band the Free Spirits, then with the Gary Burton Quartet and finally as a bandleader, predicted the rise of jazz-rock fusion and contributed to the sonic evolution the genre. It's no wonder that snippets of his work were sampled by renowned producers, including J Dilla and DJ Shadow.

On the NPR program Billy Taylor's Jazz, Dr. Taylor described Coryell as such: "[Larry] plays all the styles, Latin, jazz-rock, straight ahead jazz, European classical music. You name it, he's a master of it."

In 1970, after two records under his own name, Coryell recorded the groundbreaking fusion album Spaces. The project featured fellow guitarist John McLaughlin, pianist Chick Corea on keyboards, bassist Miroslav Vitouš on bass and drummer Billy Cobham.

The guitarists' '70s output totaled more than 20 albums as either a leader or co-leader.

Coryell leaves behind his wife, Tracey, daughters Annie and Allegra, sons Murali and Julian, and six grandchildren.

This is a developing story: We'll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

