Grammy Awards 2017: The Full List Of Winners

The full list of winners from the 59th annual Grammy Awards.
GENERAL FIELD
Record Of The Year:
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Album Of The Year:
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Song Of The Year:
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist:
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
POP FIELD
Best Pop Solo Performance:
WINNER: "Hello" — Adele
"Hold Up" — Beyonce
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
"Closer" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
Best Pop Vocal Album:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson
Cinema — Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan
Stages Live — Josh Groban
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD
Best Dance Recording:
WINNER: "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"Tearing Me Up" — Bob Moses
"Never Be Like You" — Flume featuring Kai
"Rinse & Repeat" — Riton featuring Kah-Lo
"Drinkee" — Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
WINNER: Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII — Louie Vega
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy
Human Nature — Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band
Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb
ROCK FIELD
Best Rock Performance:
WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie
"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes
"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed
"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots
Best Metal Performance:
WINNER: "Dystopia" — Megadeth
"Shock Me" — Baroness
"Slivera" — Gojira
"Rotting in Vain" — Korn
"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery
Best Rock Song:
WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album:
WINNER: Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant
California — Blink-182
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
ALTERNATIVE FIELD
Best Alternative Music Album:
WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie
22, A Million — Bon Iver
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
R&B FIELD
Best R&B Performance:
WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange
"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid
"Permission" — Ro James
"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild
"Needed Me" — Rihanna
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
WINNER: "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway
"The Three Of Me" — William Bell
"Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid
"Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia
"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott
Best R&B Song:
WINNER: "Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
"Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best R&B Album:
WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway
In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid
Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin
Healing Season — Mint Condition
Smoove Jones — Mya
RAP FIELD
Best Rap Performance:
WINNER: "No Problem" — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" —Desiigner
"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne
"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Drake
"Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
"Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song:
WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Best Rap Album:
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo — Kanye West
COUNTRY FIELD
Best Country Solo Performance:
WINNER: "My Church" — Maren Morris
"Love Can Go To Hell" — Brandy Clark
"Vice" — Miranda Lambert
"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
WINNER: "Jolene" — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
"Different for Girls" — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
"21 Summer" — Brothers Osborne
"Setting The World On Fire" — Kenny Chesney & P!nk
"Think Of You" — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Best Country Song:
WINNER: "Humble and Kind" — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
"Die A Happy Man" — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
"My Church" — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Vice" — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album:
WINNER: A Sailor's Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Big Day in a Small Town — Brandy Clark
Full Circle — Loretta Lynn
Hero — Maren Morris
Ripcord — Keith Urban
NEW AGE FIELD
Best New Age Album:
WINNER: White Sun II — White Sun
Orogen — John Burke
Dark Sky Island — Enya
Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta — Vangelis
JAZZ FIELD
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
WINNER: "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" — John Scofield, soloist
"Countdown" — Joey Alexander, soloist
"In Movement" — Ravi Coltrane, soloist
"We See" — Fred Hersch, soloist
"I Concentrate On You" — Brad Mehldau, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
WINNER: Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter
Sound Of Red — René Marie
Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
WINNER: Country for Old Men — John Scofield
Book of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio
Dr. Um — Peter Erskine
Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio
Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
WINNER: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band
Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley
Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles — John Daversa
All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer
Best Latin Jazz Album:
WINNER: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés
Entre Colegas — Andy González
Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists
Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
30 - Trio Da Paz
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
WINNER: "God Provides" — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
"It's Alright, It's OK" — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters
"You're Bigger [Live]" — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter
"Made A Way [Live]" — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
"Better" — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
WINNER: "Thy Will" — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains
"Trust In You" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters
"Priceless" — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
"King of the World" — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters
"Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album:
WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin
Listen —Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House — Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper's Heart [Live] —Todd Dulaney
Demonstrate [Live] —William Murphy
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters
American Prodigal — Crowder
Be One — Natalie Grant
Youth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & Free
Best Roots Gospel Album:
WINNER: Hymns — Joey+Rory
Better Together — Gaither Vocal Band
Nature's Symphony In 432 — The Isaacs
Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration — Gordon Mote
God Don't Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson — (Various Artists)
LATIN FIELD
Best Latin Pop Album:
WINNER: Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy
Ilusión — Gaby Moreno
Similares — Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo
Buena Vida — Diego Torres
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
WINNER: iLevitable — ile
L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia
Los Rakas — Los Rakas
Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
WINNER: Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández
Raíces — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Hecho A Mano — Joss Favela
Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006 — La Maquinaria Norteña
Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
Best Tropical Latin Album:
WINNER: Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
Conexión — Fonseca
La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van
35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche
La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC FIELD
Best American Roots Performance:
WINNER: "House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz
"Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers
"Mother's Children Have A Hard Time" — Blind Boys Of Alabama
"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens
"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna
Best American Roots Song:
WINNER: "Kid Sister" — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)
"Alabama at Night" — Robbie Fulks, songwriter (Robbie Fulks)
"City Lights" — Jack White, songwriter (Jack White)
"Gulfstream" — Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero, songwriters (Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars)
"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue, songwriters (Lori McKenna)
Best Americana Album:
WINNER: This Is Where I Live — William Bell
True Sadness — The Avett Brothers
The Cedar Creek Sessions — Kris Kristofferson
The Bird & The Rifle — Lori McKenna
Kid Sister — The Time Jumpers
Best Bluegrass Album:
WINNER: Coming Home — O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor
Original Traditional — Blue Highway
Burden Bearer — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
The Hazel Sessions — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
North And South — Claire Lynch
Best Traditional Blues Album:
WINNER: Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush
Can't Shake The Feeling — Lurrie Bell
Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa
Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II) — Luther Dickinson
The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito
Love Wins Again — Janiva Magness
Bloodline — Kenny Neal
Give It Back To You — The Record Company
Everybody Wants A Piece — Joe Louis Walker
Best Folk Album:
WINNER: Undercurrent — Sarah Jaroszh
Silver Skies Blue — Judy Collins & Ari Hest
Upland Stories — Robbie Fulks
Factory Girl — Rhiannon Giddens
Weighted Mind — Sierra Hull
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
WINNER: E Walea — Kalani Pe'a
Broken Promised Land — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard
It's A Cree Thing — Northern Cree
Gulfstream — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars
I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country — (Various Artists)
REGGAE FIELD
Best Reggae Album:
Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley
Sly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & J.L
Rose Petals — J Boog
Everlasting — Raging Fyah
Falling Into Place — Rebelution
Soja: Live In Virginia — Soja
WORLD MUSIC FIELD
Best World Music Album:
WINNER: Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Destiny — Celtic Woman
Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar
Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
CHILDREN'S FIELD
Best Children's Album:
WINNER: Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Explorer Of The World — Frances England
Novelties — Recess Monkey
Press Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could
Saddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers
SPOKEN WORD FIELD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
WINNER: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy Schumer
M Train — Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists)
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello
COMEDY FIELD
Best Comedy Album:
WINNER: Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt
...America...Great... — David Cross
American Myth — Margaret Cho
Boysih Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro
Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album:
WINNER: The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)
Bright Star — Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Fiddler On The Roof — Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)
Kinky Boots — Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)
Waitress — Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA FIELD
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
WINNER: Miles Ahead — (Miles Davis & Various Artists)
Amy — (Various Artists)
Straight Outta Compton — (Various Artists)
Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) — (Various Artists)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer
Bridge of Spies — Thomas Newman, composer
Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — Ennio Morricone, composer
The Revenant — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers
Stranger Things Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad
"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass
"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad
"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia
"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden
COMPOSING/ARRANGING FIELD
Best Instrumental Composition:
WINNER: "Spoken At Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)
"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman)
"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band)
"Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)
"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Verisione Integrale" — Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
WINNER: "You and I" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
"Good 'Swing' Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra)
"Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet)
"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa)
"We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
WINNER: "Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)
"Do You Want To Know A Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)
"I'm A Fool To Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)
"Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)" — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)
PACKAGE FIELD
Best Recording Package:
WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)
Human Performance — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)
Sunset Motel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
22, A Million — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
401 Days — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)
I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)
Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)
Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
NOTES FIELD
Best Album Notes:
WINNER: Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)
The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990 — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)
HISTORICAL FIELD
Best Historical Album:
WINNER: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)
Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959 — April G. Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter, Bill Nowlin & Philip D. Schuyler, compilation producers; Rick Fisher & Michael Graves, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983 — Bernard Horowitz, Andreas K. Meyer & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Andreas K. Meyer & Jeanne Montalvo, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890 - 1900 — Michael Devecka, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Michael Devecka, David Giovannoni, Michael Khanchalian & Richard Martin, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL FIELD
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)
Are You Serious — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)
Dig In Deep — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)
Hit N Run Phase Two — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)
Undercurrent — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
WINNER: Greg Kurstin
Benny Blanco
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording:
WINNER: "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)" — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
"Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)" — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific)
"Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)" — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus)
"Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)" — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings)
"Only" (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X)
"Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)" — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers)
SURROUND SOUND FIELD
Best Surround Sound Album:
WINNER: Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)
Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ... — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta)
Primus & The Chocolate Factory — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus)
Reflections — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL FIELD
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)
Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
Reflections — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)
Shadow of Sirius — Silas Brown & David Frost, engineers; Silas Brown,
Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical:
WINNER: David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young
CLASSICAL FIELD
Best Orchestral Performance:
WINNER: Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Bates: Works For Orchestra — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Ibert: Orchestral Works — Neeme Järvi, conductor (Orchestre De La Suisse Romande)
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100 — Mariss Jansons, conductor (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra)
Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms — Alan Gilbert, conductor (New York Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording:
WINNER: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
Handel: Giulio Cesare — Giovanni Antonini, conductor; Cecilia Bartoli, Philippe Jaroussky, Andreas Scholl & Anne-Sofie von Otter; Samuel Theis, producer (Il Giardino Armonico)
Higdon: Cold Mountain — Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Emily Fons, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard & Jay Hunter Morris; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra; Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program For Singers) Mozart: Le Nozze De Figaro — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Thomas Hampson, Christiane Karg, Luca Pisaroni & Sonya Yoncheva; Daniel Zalay, producer (Chamber Orchestra Of Europe; Vocalensemble Rastatt)
Szymanowski: Król Roger — Antonio Pappano, conductor; Georgia Jarman, Mariusz Kwiecień & Saimir Pirgu; Jonathan Allen, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House; Royal Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance:
WINNER: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)
Himmerland — Elisabeth Holte, conductor (Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, Ragnfrid Lie & Matilda Sterby; Inger-Lise Ulsrud; Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
Janáček: Glagolitic Mass — Edward Gardner, conductor; Håkon Matti Skrede, chorus master (Susan Bickley, Gábor Bretz, Sara Jakubiak & Stuart Skelton; Thomas Trotter; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Bergen Cathedral Choir, Bergen Philharmonic Choir, Choir Of Collegium Musicum & Edvard Grieg Kor)
Lloyd: Bonhoeffer — Donald Nally, conductor (Malavika Godbole, John Grecia, Rebecca Harris & Thomas Mesa; The Crossing)
Steinberg: Passion Week — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
WINNER: Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion
Fitelberg: Chamber Works — ARC Ensemble
Reflections — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene
Serious Business — Spektral Quartet
Trios From Our Homelands — Lincoln Trio
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)
Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2 — Leila Josefowicz; David Robertson, conductor (Chester Englander; St. Louis Symphony)
Dvorák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy —Christian Tetzlaff; John Storgårds, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9 — Kristian Bezuidenhout
1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2 — Gil Shaham; Stéphane Denève, conductor (The Knights & Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
TIE: Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)
TIE: Schumann & Berg — Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist
Monteverdi — Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel)
Mozart: The Weber Sisters — Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion)
Verismo — Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Gesualdo — Tõnu Kaljuste, conductor; Manfred Eicher, producer
Vaughan Williams: Discoveries — Martyn Brabbins, conductor; Andrew Walton, producer
Wolfgang: Passing Through — Judith Farmer & Gernot Wolfgang, producers
Zappa: 200 Motels — The Suites — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Frank Filipetti & Gail Zappa, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
WINNER: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology — Mason Bates, composer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Higdon: Cold Mountain — Jennifer Higdon, composer; Gene Scheer, librettist
Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto — Christopher Theofanidis, composer (Martin Kuuskmann, Barry Jekowsky & Northwest Sinfonia)
Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky — C. F. Kip Winger, composer (Martin West & San Francisco Ballet Orchestra)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD
Best Music Video:
WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé
"River" — Leon Bridges
"Up & Up" — Coldplay
"Gosh" — Jamie XX
"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go
Best Music Film:
WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve Aoki
Lemonade — Beyoncé
The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)