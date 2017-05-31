Gov. Mary Fallin Signs $6.8 Budget Bill Into Law

Governor Mary Fallin has signed a $6.8 billion budget bill for the fiscal year that starts July 1st.

In a statement, Fallin says Senate Bill 860 closes an $878 million shortfall, protects core services, and keeps the state government from shutting down.

The bill cuts most state agency budgets by about five percent.

But, some legislators say revenue-raising measures were passed in the last week of the legislative session, which raises constitutional concerns.

They worry the Oklahoma Supreme Court could strike some of those provisions, which account for nearly one-third of the funds that close the revenue shortfall.

If that happens, either a special session will be called or state agencies will take across the board budget cuts.