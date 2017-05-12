GOP Wins Special Election, Revenue Bill Stalls & Protest Bill Signed

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about a special election for a House seat which stays in Republican hands after the GOP gets a win in Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties, a $430M revenue bill stalls after a fight over expansion of tribal gaming and Governor Fallin reiterates her threat to veto a bill which just contains more cuts to already suffereing state agencies.

The trio also discusses the Governor signing a bill strengthening penalties on protestors similar to Standing Rock in North Dakota and State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones officially declares his candidacy for Governor in 2018 to replace Fallin.