GOP Wins Special Election, Revenue Bill Stalls & Protest Bill Signed

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about a special election for a House seat which stays in Republican hands after the GOP gets a win in Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties, a $430M revenue bill stalls after a fight over expansion of tribal gaming and Governor Fallin reiterates her threat to veto a bill which just contains more cuts to already suffereing state agencies.

The trio also discusses the Governor signing a bill strengthening penalties on protestors similar to Standing Rock in North Dakota and State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones officially declares his candidacy for Governor in 2018 to replace Fallin.

Tags: 
2017 Budget
Special Election
Governor Mary Fallin
protests
Standing Rock
Gary Jones