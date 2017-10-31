Godflesh, The Mutants Of Industrial Metal, Return With 'Post Self'

When we last left Godflesh, the mecha-mutants of industrial metal had returned after more than a decade with 2014's devastatingly nasty A World Lit Only By Fire. It was one of those reunion albums that wasn't only better than it should've been, but a reclamation and reinvention for Justin Broadrick and G.C. Green.
The duo today announces Post Self with the bruising title track. With a piledriver of a boom-bap drum-machine beat and swirling guitar riffs, it's Godflesh through the atmospherically bleak post-punk lens of Killing Joke.
Post Self comes out Nov. 17 on Avalanche Recordings. Track list below:
"Post Self"
" Parasite"
"No Body"
"Mirror Of Finite Light"
"Be God"
"The Cyclic End"
"Pre Self"
"Mortality Sorrow"
"In Your Shadow"
"The Infinite End"