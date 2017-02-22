David Bowie, The 1975 Win Big At The BRIT Awards

The Brit Awards — the looser, goofier, British-er cousin of the Grammys — are currently underway from the O2 Arena in London. You can watch a live stream below, and see the full list of nominees and winners (updated as they are announced) below that.





British Male Solo Artist

WINNER: David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

WINNER: Emeli Sande

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

WINNER: The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

Critics' Choice Award

WINNER: Rag'n'Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag'N'Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

MasterCard British Album of the Year

The 1975 -- I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It

David Bowie -- Blackstar

Kano — Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka -- Love & Hate

Skepta -- Konnichiwa

British Single of the Year

"Faded" — Alan Walker

"Dancing On My Own" — Calum Scott

"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

"Hymn for the Weekend" — Coldplay

"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur

"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota

"Shout Out to My Ex" — Little Mix

"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson

"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN

International Male Solo Artist

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Beyonce

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

British Artist Video

"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" — Adele

"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

"Hymn to the Weekend" — Coldplay

"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur

"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota

"Hair" — Little Mix featuring Sean Paul

"History" — One Direction

"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson

"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN

