As Confirmation Vote to Lead EPA Nears, Pruitt Sued By Watchdog Group

The Center for Media and Democracy on Tuesday filed an open records lawsuit against Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, accusing the Trump administration’s pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of failing to provide public access to emails and other documents for more than two years.

The lawsuit, filed in Oklahoma County District Court, seeks records requested from 2015 through 2017 under Oklahoma’s Open Records Act. The Center for Media and Democracy, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit media watchdog, requested communications between the attorney general’s office and fossil fuel companies and the Republican Attorney General’s Association.

The group is also asking a judge for a an injunction preventing the Oklahoma AG’s office from destroying any documents related to its records request.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote this week whether to confirm Pruitt as administrator of the EPA, a federal agency the Oklahoma attorney general has fought with lawsuits and vowed to reform.

Pruitt has declined interview requests until the confirmation process is complete.

‘EPA Tells Oklahoma State Isn’t ‘Doing Enough’ to Protect Citizens’

By Feb 3, 2017

The letter to Oklahoma’s three corporation commissioners is especially relevant because of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s pending appointment to head the EPA, Ziva Branstetter reports. “Pruitt would be in a position to alter the EPA’s request and position on induced seismicity in Oklahoma. Such an action would impact energy companies here that have partnered with Pruitt in lawsuits against the federal agency to roll back or halt environmental regulations.”

How Trump's EPA Nominee Could Impact Environmental Policies

By Ryan LaCroix Jan 24, 2017
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, has built a reputation for battling the agency. The former attorney general of Oklahoma has sued the agency several times, challenging regulations on carbon emissions and water pollution. He's also worked closely with the fossil fuel industry, a move that is likely to work in his home state's favor.