Charter School Approved By State Board, After Being Denied Twice Locally

By 18 minutes ago

The State Board of Education approved a new charter school in Seminole, Oklahoma on Thursday.

This makes the school one of the first rural charter schools in the state. It also makes this school one of the first charters to be approved, and sponsored by, the State Board of Education.

Charter schools are typically run and approved by local school boards, but the Seminole Public School Board of Education had denied this charter application twice, saying it was incomplete.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the new charter school will meet a need that the local school district cannot.

"We're talking about the students who are currently in high school—just giving them the option, not taking anything away from the students in Seminole public school."

The new charter school—the Academy of Seminole—will focus on science and technology.

Opponents of the charter school say the Seminole public school system already does a good job of that.

Tags: 
charter schools
Seminole
Joy Hofmeister

Related Content

After 25 Years, What's Next For Charter Schools?

By Jun 28, 2016

The major advocacy group for charter schools is meeting this week in Nashville, and there's lots to celebrate.

What began with a single state law in Minnesota has spread to a national movement of nearly 6,800 schools, serving just under 3 million students.

But at its annual meeting, the National National Alliance for Public Charter Schools is also using the moment to call for a fresh look at how these innovative public schools are managed and how they're held accountable.

Expanding Charter Schools: A Solution For Oklahoma City Public Schools?

By May 16, 2016

UPDATE: Board members decided there was not enough information yet to make a decision, and postponed a vote to a later board meeting.

The Oklahoma City Public School Board is set to take action on a divisive issue: whether or not to expand charter schools in the district.

At past board meetings, many parents and community members rallied against the expansion, saying more charters will create a wider gap between the haves and have-nots. But Board members say an expansion will give more students a chance to succeed.

California School Officials Want To Shut Down Oklahoma-Based Virtual School

By Dec 12, 2016
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Epic Virtual Charter School has been operating in Oklahoma since 2011, and just opened a new location in Orange County, California a few months ago. However, local superintendents in the O.C. area already want Epic shut down.

Officials from the Anaheim Union High School District and Anaheim Elementary School District have filed a lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Education for approving Epic’s charter in November 2015, despite staff recommendations not to. They say the charter was approved illegally and in violation of California’s Charter School Act.