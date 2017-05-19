Budget Talks, New Lawmakers & The American Rule

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill about lawmakers working to increase revenue to fill a nearly $900 million shortfall in the budget, the House welcomes its newest member who won a special election in District 28 & a bill gets amended to dramatically change civil lawsuits and no one noticed.

The trio also discusses the State Supreme Court rejects a challenge to a bill making changes to a tax credit to the poor and former Governor Frank Keating ends up on a short list for possible director of the FBI.