Budget Fix, Special Elections & Teacher Pay

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about the latest fix for the $215M shortfall in the budget made up with cash reserves and cuts to state agencies and the special elections this week where Republicans managed to hold on to two seats, but lost one in Tulsa.

The trio also discusses the news from the Democratic Party that it is keeping its primary elections open to independent voters and supporters of a petition to increase teacher pay in Oklahoma City get enough votes to start the process to bring it to a vote of the people.