Budget Crisis, No Teacher Raise & Senator Resigns

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about the situation with the budget as lawmakers have just three weeks left in the session while the governor is threatening a special session and a deaadline passes without a teacher raise making it through both chambers.

The trio also discusses the resignation of Oklahoma City Republican Senator Kyle Loveless amid a criminal investigation of possible embezzlement of campaign funds and former Democratic Attorney General Drew Edmondson answers the call to run for governor in 2018.