Amid Weinstein Scandal, Is There Enough Nuance In Our Sexual Harassment Conversations?

Originally published on November 3, 2017 3:10 pm
The long list of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein has created a domino effect in Hollywood, the media and in other industries.
Cathy Young, a contributing editor at Reason, wonders if this movement might go too far and end up creating a backlash. Young (@CathyYoung63) talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the scandal and an op-ed she wrote in the LA Times.
