Aid groups rescue over 1,550 migrants in the Mediterranean in one day

More than 50,000 migrants have tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe this year. Many survived thanks partly to all the seaborne humanitarian personnel patrolling these waters.

They saved more than 1,550 migrants in the Mediterranean on Tuesday alone.

Save the Children took aboard 551 migrants from different boats that needed help after launching from Libya — one of the organization's biggest single-day hauls yet this year.

“It began at around 6 a.m. Everyone was asleep in their bunks, and we were awoken by the captain, who told us that we were about 10 minutes away from a boat that was in distress,” says The World's Richard Hall, who is onboard Save the Children's rescue ship, the Vos Hestia. It took about an hour to rescue more than 70 people on that boat. Moments later, Vos Hestia's captain spotted about 10 other boats in need of help.

They were in a common search-and-rescue zone, 20 miles off the Libyan coast.

On the same day, another team with the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders said they took 1,004 migrants aboard their rescue ship.

Hall reports that the humanitarian groups will now bring the migrants to Italy, where immigration officials will process their cases and determine whether they will stay in the European Union.

Of the migrants arriving in Italy via the Mediterranean, the largest number this year has come from Nigeria, followed by Bangladesh, Guinea, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Senegal, Morocco, Mali, Eritrea, Pakistan and Somalia, according to the United Nations.

Hall went aboard the Vos Hestia earlier this month to follow Save the Children as it carries out rescue operations on the Mediterranean. You can listen to his reporting from the voyage on The World, and watch it unfold here, and via the show's Instagram feed.

Here are some of his latest Instagram posts below, and check back for more in the coming days.

The Vos Hestia carried out it's first rescue of this voyage this morning. The call came through at 6am while most of the crew were still asleep. It was a speedy rush to the stations. Dozens of people now safely on board.

Second rescue of the day underway right now. People are transferred from unsafe dinghies to the Vos Hestia 12 at a time.

One of 550 rescued from the Mediterranean Sea today by @savethechildren team. The relief on people's faces when they step on to the boat is quite something.

Take a look at this boat and you'll get a sense of how so many people perish on this voyage. The boats are overloaded by greedy smugglers. Many of them are not fit for purpose, and simply fall apart.





