The aftermath of the deadly attacks in Barcelona

Thousands of people marched to the Plaça de Catalunya in Barcelona Friday, chanting “I'm not afraid” in Catalan. It was a show of solidarity after a series of terrorist attacks claimed by ISIS rocked Spain. About 14 people were killed and several more were injured in the tourist-heavy Las Ramblas area of Barcelona when a van plowed into pedestrians. Liz Castro, a writer and longtime resident of Barcelona, witnessed the march on Friday.

Retaking the Rambla, along with thousands of others, people chanting "I am not afraid" #NoTincPor #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/SV4Qgeh4vD — Liz Castro (@lizcastro) August 18, 2017

Angel Garcia, a photojournalist based in Barcelona, captured the scene following the attack:





