Across Women's Lives is hitting the road, and we need your help

Our Across Women’s Lives team is about to hit the road again. This time, AWL is heading out to cover the lives of adolescent girls who have been diagnosed with HIV.

But before we go, we want to ask you a few questions.

We hope our coverage will show you how gender inequity exacerbates the spread of HIV. We’ve created a two-part survey (see below) to ensure our stories are raising awareness of gender inequity issues, inspiring engagement and creating a more connected and empathetic world.

The initial survey will ask you to rate your awareness of how HIV affects adolescent girls and should take about five minutes. In a few weeks, at the completion of the series, we will ask you to take a second survey. This will help us gauge whether our stories increased knowledge and awareness of the issues we cover.

This is immensely important to us and our process, and we truly hope you will take the surveys in addition to reading and listening to our stories. We can’t wait to hear from you. Thank you, in advance.

— Editors, Across Women's Lives





